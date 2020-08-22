Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Coronavirus cases drop, but not enough for schools to reopen

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open. The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day. Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented. Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions in response. Police say three people were arrested. The protests have happened nightly since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND-US BUILDINGS THREAT

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.

POLICE BUDGET-MAYOR VETO

Seattle mayor to veto City Council’s cuts to police, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS REOPENING

Judge denies motion by Oregon schools to reopen in-person

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge denied a proposal by three Christian schools in Oregon that wanted to reopen for in-person learning this fall, finding Gov. Kate Brown’s regulations on schools during the coronavirus constitutional. The attorney for the three schools urged U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman to grant a temporary restraining order that would have halted the governor’s order and allowed the three schools to reopen with in-person classes this fall. The Oregonian reports the state argued that health concerns take precedent and that the temporary limitations on in-person instruction is necessary because of the risk to public health.

HIGHWAY SHOOTINGS-ARREST

Man arrested in connection with Oregon highway shootings

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state police say a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of highway shootings in southwest Oregon. Police say at least eight vehicles have been struck by bullets on Interstate 5 since May. The most recent incident happened Wednesday when a woman in a vehicle was struck with a bullet. She has since been released from the hospital. Police say Kenneth Ayers, of Roseburg, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, recklessly endangering another person and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s obtained a lawyer to speak for him.

TAX OBJECTIONS-SENTENCE

Man with religious objection to filing tax returns sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northwestern Oregon man to probation for four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns after the court last year threw out his religious objection as a viable defense in an unusual second trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Bowman said the case has destroyed him financially and he accused the judge of causing him a “grave injustice” by denying his defense that he didn’t want to fund abortion. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said he didn’t believe Bowman was a con man trying to avoid his tax obligation but that there was a sincere belief behind it.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOOD-TRUCKS-SUBURBS

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.