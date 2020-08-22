Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

30 coronavirus cases in outbreak at Bremerton hospital

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say more than 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported in an outbreak at a Bremerton hospital. The Washington State Department of Health said Friday afternoon the outbreak has affected multiple units at St. Michael Medical Center, which is part of the CHI Franciscan system. Officials say the outbreak involves hospital staff and employees. The Kitsap Public Health District and state health officials say they are working with the hospital to contain the outbreak after the first case was reported late last week. Officials say patients discharged from the impacted units have been notified and that new admissions and visitation at the hospital is currently limited.

POLICE BUDGET-MAYOR VETO

Seattle mayor to veto City Council’s cuts to police, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.

PORTLAND-US BUILDINGS THREAT

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.

AMAZON-EXECUTIVE

Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. The 53-year-old executive has been with Amazon for more than two decades and was regarded as a potential successor to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. His oversight at Amazon grew along with the company, running not just Amazon.com, but the Whole Foods grocery chain and its physical book stores. Wilke is referred to within Amazon as “The other Jeff” to differentiate him from Bezos. The two have worked closely together since Wilke joined the company in 1999, four years after Amazon.com started selling books online.

CLOSED BORDER-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state asks Canada for aid with isolated residents

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Canada for help with U.S. residents of a small peninsula who have been marooned by the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border. Point Roberts is part of Washington state, but it juts out from the Canadian mainland south of Vancouver and is not connected to the rest of Washington. About 1,300 Washington residents live there. In a letter Friday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Inslee suggested that residents of Point Roberts be given special travel permits allowing them to drive directly to and from the Washington state mainland.

LAWSUIT SCHOOL SHOOTING

Former student sues school district after mass shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former student at a high school in Washington state who survived a school shooting is suing the district for what she claims was a preventable attack. The mass shooting killed four students and the gunman in 2014. Carmen Lopez, 20, filed the lawsuit last Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. She said in the lawsuit that she has since suffered life-altering emotional trauma as a result of the incident. The Daily Herald reported the lawsuit claims the shooting was preventable because the school allegedly knew two days before that it would happen. The new lawsuit does not identify how the school would have known about the shooting.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOOD-TRUCKS-SUBURBS

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.

BODY FOUND

Investigation underway after dead man found on side of road

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A man’s body was spotted on the side of the road by a passing motorist northwest of Madras, Oregon. A death investigation is underway. The man’s name was not released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening. A driver called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a dead man next to the road. The body is being held at the Bel-Air Funeral Home, according to the sheriff’s office . An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The multi-agency Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating.

INDUSTRIAL PARK-GRANT

$3 million federal grant will help new industrial park

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A$3 million federal grant will help the Port of Woodland build a new industrial park, add hundreds of jobs and generate millions of dollars in private investments in the community. The Longview Daily News reports the grant will fund a “substantial” portion of the port’s Rose Way Industrial Park. The port’s executive director says the project aims to build six buildings for light industrial and manufacturing businesses on about 12 acres. The park could support 375 to 425 jobs.

TAX OBJECTIONS-SENTENCE

Man with religious objection to filing tax returns sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northwestern Oregon man to probation for four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns after the court last year threw out his religious objection as a viable defense in an unusual second trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Bowman said the case has destroyed him financially and he accused the judge of causing him a “grave injustice” by denying his defense that he didn’t want to fund abortion. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said he didn’t believe Bowman was a con man trying to avoid his tax obligation but that there was a sincere belief behind it.