Lyles, Rangers to face Sheffield, Mariners

Texas Rangers (10-15, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-19, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.53 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last year while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

