Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building early Sunday in Portland, Oregon. News outlets report demonstrators apparently had plans to march from a park to the building. Then, a standoff between the group and officers took place on a bridge along the way and the demonstrators retreated. But, they later showed up at the building anyways. Police say officers were hit with rocks, bottles and other objects. A riot was declared. The unrest followed dueling demonstrations by right-wing and left-wing protesters that turned violent Saturday afternoon. Violent demonstrations have gripped Portland for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open. The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day. Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented. Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.