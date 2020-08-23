Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series. The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough. Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-1. White had a two-run double to cap Seattle’s three-run first inning, and added the final big blow of the night to Texas starter Jordan Lyles with a three-run shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season. Seattle starter Justus Sheffield allowed just one run in six strong innings and won his second straight decision.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Branden Jackson was “knocked out” and taken off the field on a backboard as a precaution after being injured during the team’s scrimmage. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Jackson had movement in all his extremities. The injury happened just before halftime of the scrimmage at CenturyLink Field. Jackson appeared to collide helmets with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and seemed to be unconscious before he landed on the turf. Carroll ended the scrimmage after a lengthy break while Jackson was being treated. Jackson was eventually loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

SEATTLE (AP) — Backup Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during preseason. Once the regular season begins, Fuller will not be allowed to return to the active roster until Sept. 21 after Seattle’s Week 2 game against New England. Fuller is in his fourth season out of Baylor.