Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PULLMAN-BUSINESS

Loss of college football games a blow for Pullman businesses

The athletes weren’t the only ones affected when Washington State University’s fall football season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Merchants in tiny Pullman, Washington, who depend on big football crowds say they are losing a major chunk of their annual income. Pullman is the most remote outpost in the Pac-12 and has only 34,000 residents. Many of its businesses depend on visitors attracted by football games, the college graduation and other special events. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of many of those events. They include seven home football games that annually provide a lifeline to hotels, restaurants and other retailers.

CHRIS CORNELL STATUE VANDALIZED

Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Museum officials tell The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. Museum officials say the damage is being assessed and that the statue will be restored. Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with the Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim. Cornell killed himself in 2017 at age 52 following a performance in Detroit. The statue was unveiled in 2018 and shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

30 coronavirus cases in outbreak at Bremerton hospital

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say more than 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported in an outbreak at a Bremerton hospital. The Washington State Department of Health said Friday afternoon the outbreak has affected multiple units at St. Michael Medical Center, which is part of the CHI Franciscan system. Officials say the outbreak involves hospital staff and employees. The Kitsap Public Health District and state health officials say they are working with the hospital to contain the outbreak after the first case was reported late last week. Officials say patients discharged from the impacted units have been notified and that new admissions and visitation at the hospital is currently limited.

POLICE BUDGET-MAYOR VETO

Seattle mayor to veto City Council’s cuts to police, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities on Saturday forced demonstrators away from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent. The area includes county and federal buildings and has been the site of numerous recent protests. Local media reports say protesters blocked streets, threw things at each other and got into fights starting outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Clashes moved to other areas as the protest continued. The Justice Center in recent weeks has been the target of left-wing protesters who have engaged in nightly clashes with police. Violent demonstrations have gripped Portland for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND-US BUILDINGS THREAT

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.

AMAZON-EXECUTIVE

Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. The 53-year-old executive has been with Amazon for more than two decades and was regarded as a potential successor to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. His oversight at Amazon grew along with the company, running not just Amazon.com, but the Whole Foods grocery chain and its physical book stores. Wilke is referred to within Amazon as “The other Jeff” to differentiate him from Bezos. The two have worked closely together since Wilke joined the company in 1999, four years after Amazon.com started selling books online.

CLOSED BORDER-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state asks Canada for aid with isolated residents

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Canada for help with U.S. residents of a small peninsula who have been marooned by the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border. Point Roberts is part of Washington state, but it juts out from the Canadian mainland south of Vancouver and is not connected to the rest of Washington. About 1,300 Washington residents live there. In a letter Friday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Inslee suggested that residents of Point Roberts be given special travel permits allowing them to drive directly to and from the Washington state mainland.

LAWSUIT SCHOOL SHOOTING

Former student sues school district after mass shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former student at a high school in Washington state who survived a school shooting is suing the district for what she claims was a preventable attack. The mass shooting killed four students and the gunman in 2014. Carmen Lopez, 20, filed the lawsuit last Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. She said in the lawsuit that she has since suffered life-altering emotional trauma as a result of the incident. The Daily Herald reported the lawsuit claims the shooting was preventable because the school allegedly knew two days before that it would happen. The new lawsuit does not identify how the school would have known about the shooting.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOOD-TRUCKS-SUBURBS

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.