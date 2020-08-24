BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

SEATTLE — A suburban Seattle police officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges in a case where he confronted an unarmed man suspected of disorderly conduct and then shot him twice. SENT: 340 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland used tear gas early Monday to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence — hurling rocks, bottles, commercial-grade fireworks at officers and setting fires in the streets. Twenty three people were arrested, police said in a statement. SENT: 360 words.

SALEM, Ore. — Running an election by mail is a major undertaking, involving the U.S. Postal Service, armies of volunteers and even librarians. But for election officials and voters in Oregon — which pioneered all vote-by-mail in the nation 20 years ago — there’s no turning back to the old way of having people cast ballots at neighborhood polling places.By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 860 words. With AP photos.

Nearly 200 tents stand inches apart on the scorching gravel lots, many covered in blankets for an extra layer of relief from the desert sun. Outside, their occupants sit on hot ground or in folding chairs, nearby palm trees providing no shade. Despite 12-foot-square sections painted in the gravel, there is little social distancing for Phoenix’s homeless population. SENT: 1440 words. With AP photos.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

Bryce Harper is hammering his usual homers for the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are flashing their expected MVP-level skills while second-year phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. has been arguably the game’s best player. By David Brandt. SENT: 650 words.

BBA BLUE JAYS VOGELBACH: Blue Jays acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Mariners.

UNARMED MAN POLICE: Washington man unarmed when shot by deputy, officials say.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TRIBE: Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors due to COVID-19

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITAL: About 30 virus cases reported at Washington state hospital.