Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have declared a riot and deployed tear gas to disperse protesters after a police precinct was set on fire. News outlets report the fire burned an awning at the north precinct late Sunday. Police say demonstrators threw rocks and glass bottles at officers and pointed lasers toward them. Early Sunday police forced protesters away from a different law enforcement building. That gathering was also declared a riot. Police had said items were thrown at officers, green lasers had been pointed at officers and a support airplane, and paintball guns had been fired.

UNDATED (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that governors worked closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies last spring. Emails released under public-records laws highlight how governors in some cases leaned on the advice of businesses over public health officials who urged greater caution in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Some governors sought to reopen their economies before meeting federal criteria for doing so. The records show that some industry groups wrote the guidelines that governors eventually adopted. In many cases, their states later experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open. The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day. Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented. Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.