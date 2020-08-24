Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that governors worked closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies last spring. Emails released under public-records laws highlight how governors in some cases leaned on the advice of businesses over public health officials who urged greater caution in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Some governors sought to reopen their economies before meeting federal criteria for doing so. The records show that some industry groups wrote the guidelines that governors eventually adopted. In many cases, their states later experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

UNDATED (AP) — The athletes weren’t the only ones affected when Washington State University’s fall football season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Merchants in tiny Pullman, Washington, who depend on big football crowds say they are losing a major chunk of their annual income. Pullman is the most remote outpost in the Pac-12 and has only 34,000 residents. Many of its businesses depend on visitors attracted by football games, the college graduation and other special events. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of many of those events. They include seven home football games that annually provide a lifeline to hotels, restaurants and other retailers.

SEATTLE (AP) — A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Museum officials tell The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. Museum officials say the damage is being assessed and that the statue will be restored. Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with the Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim. Cornell killed himself in 2017 at age 52 following a performance in Detroit. The statue was unveiled in 2018 and shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say more than 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported in an outbreak at a Bremerton hospital. The Washington State Department of Health said Friday afternoon the outbreak has affected multiple units at St. Michael Medical Center, which is part of the CHI Franciscan system. Officials say the outbreak involves hospital staff and employees. The Kitsap Public Health District and state health officials say they are working with the hospital to contain the outbreak after the first case was reported late last week. Officials say patients discharged from the impacted units have been notified and that new admissions and visitation at the hospital is currently limited.