Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s best hitters include some unexpected names in 2020. Nearly halfway through the 60-game schedule, a few of the game’s most productive hitters include Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis. Santander’s production has helped the Orioles be more competitive than expected in the AL East. Lowe’s versatility and hitting have been a big part in making the Rays one of the American League’s most dangerous teams. Lewis looks like a future star for the Mariners, who are struggling now but have a bright future.

PORTLAND, Ore, (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and the Seattle Sounders defeated the Portland Timbers 3-0 in an eerily fanless Cascadia Cup match. After a scoreless first half that included what looked like an early Portland goal negated by video review, Ruidiaz’s shot hit the cross bar and went into the goal in the 72nd minute. He added a second goal in the 83rd. Less than two minutes later, Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam added a third goal, Ruidiaz with the assist.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1. The trio of rookies sent the sliding Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home. Haggerty, an offseason waiver pickup from the New York Mets who’s been playing in a utility role due to injuries, made it 4-0 with a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning. It was his first career home run.