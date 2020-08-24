Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YELLOWSTONE PARK-WILDFIRE

Small fire burns south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A lightning-caused fire is burning just south of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say the fire had burned about a half a square mile of land by Saturday evening. The fire, which is about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, is not moving toward the iconic geyser. However, park officials say staff are putting protection measures in place. The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful has been closed temporarily due to smoke along with some back country campsites and a trail. Fire danger is high and campfires are not allowed at back country campsites.

AP-US-WILD-HORSES-ROUNDUPS

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management has approved construction of three corrals to hold more than 8,000 wild horses captured on federal rangeland. The pens are the next step in plans announced last year by the administration of President Donald Trump to speed up the capture of 130,000 wild horses over 10 years at an estimated cost of $1 billion. The new corrals are aimed at accelerating wild horse roundups that have been slowed down for lack of space in existing pens. The bureau issued final decisions on environmental assessments for corrals in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah that are opposed by wild horse advocates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho restrictions remain; governor touts food banks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remain too high. The Republican governor on Friday said the state has sufficient ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. He also says the number of people being admitted to hospitals is stabilizing. Little spoke at the Idaho Foodbank in Boise, where he announced that $2.56 million of federal coronavirus relief money will go to food banks during the pandemic when many people have lost jobs. Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho unemployment rate drops as 14,000 workers land jobs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 14,000 people landed jobs or returned to work in July as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that’s a significant drop from April’s historic high unemployment rate of 11.8 percent when the economy started shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency also says that Idaho’s labor force for the first time in state history exceeded 900,000 workers. About 45,000 of them are looking for jobs. State officials say Idaho’s economic recovery continues to be hampered by the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports that Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities on Saturday forced demonstrators away from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent. The area includes county and federal buildings and has been the site of numerous recent protests. Local media reports say protesters blocked streets, threw things at each other and got into fights starting outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Clashes moved to other areas as the protest continued. The Justice Center in recent weeks has been the target of left-wing protesters who have engaged in nightly clashes with police. Violent demonstrations have gripped Portland for months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND-US BUILDINGS THREAT

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.