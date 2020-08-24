Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Fire set at police precinct as protesters gather in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have declared a riot and deployed tear gas to disperse protesters after a police precinct was set on fire. News outlets report the fire burned an awning at the north precinct late Sunday. Police say demonstrators threw rocks and glass bottles at officers and pointed lasers toward them. Early Sunday police forced protesters away from a different law enforcement building. That gathering was also declared a riot. Police had said items were thrown at officers, green lasers had been pointed at officers and a support airplane, and paintball guns had been fired.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING

Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that governors worked closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies last spring. Emails released under public-records laws highlight how governors in some cases leaned on the advice of businesses over public health officials who urged greater caution in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Some governors sought to reopen their economies before meeting federal criteria for doing so. The records show that some industry groups wrote the guidelines that governors eventually adopted. In many cases, their states later experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Coronavirus cases drop, but not enough for schools to reopen

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open. The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day. Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented. Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.

POLICE BUDGET-MAYOR VETO

Seattle mayor to veto City Council’s cuts to police, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSISSIPPI FLAG

Mississippi flag designs: Would they make good tattoos?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems. The state recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi graphic artist Talamieka Brice likes a design that has a shield with waves representing water. Steve Knowlton, a flag expert from New Jersey, says a magnolia tree is a strong design but looks like a flag from “The Lord of the Rings.” Ted Kaye of Oregon has written a design guide saying flags should be easy to recognize and should not have words. By law, the new Mississippi flag must include, “In God We Trust.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS REOPENING

Judge denies motion by Oregon schools to reopen in-person

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge denied a proposal by three Christian schools in Oregon that wanted to reopen for in-person learning this fall, finding Gov. Kate Brown’s regulations on schools during the coronavirus constitutional. The attorney for the three schools urged U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman to grant a temporary restraining order that would have halted the governor’s order and allowed the three schools to reopen with in-person classes this fall. The Oregonian reports the state argued that health concerns take precedent and that the temporary limitations on in-person instruction is necessary because of the risk to public health.

HIGHWAY SHOOTINGS-ARREST

Man arrested in connection with Oregon highway shootings

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state police say a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of highway shootings in southwest Oregon. Police say at least eight vehicles have been struck by bullets on Interstate 5 since May. The most recent incident happened Wednesday when a woman in a vehicle was struck with a bullet. She has since been released from the hospital. Police say Kenneth Ayers, of Roseburg, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, recklessly endangering another person and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s obtained a lawyer to speak for him.

TAX OBJECTIONS-SENTENCE

Man with religious objection to filing tax returns sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northwestern Oregon man to probation for four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns after the court last year threw out his religious objection as a viable defense in an unusual second trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Bowman said the case has destroyed him financially and he accused the judge of causing him a “grave injustice” by denying his defense that he didn’t want to fund abortion. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said he didn’t believe Bowman was a con man trying to avoid his tax obligation but that there was a sincere belief behind it.