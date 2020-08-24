WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Hit 5

12-16-26-28-39

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno

03-09-10-12-16-30-38-41-44-47-53-55-59-60-62-65-69-71-72-75

(three, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five)

Lotto

04-19-23-29-36-48

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Match 4

08-10-18-21

(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $37 million