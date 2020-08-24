WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
5-6-6
(five, six, six)Hit 5
12-16-26-28-39
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000Keno
03-09-10-12-16-30-38-41-44-47-53-55-59-60-62-65-69-71-72-75
(three, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five)Lotto
04-19-23-29-36-48
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 millionMatch 4
08-10-18-21
(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $57 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $37 million