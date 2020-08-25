BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:20 p.m.

ELECTION 2020 POSTAL SERVICE LAWSUIT

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general added Tuesday to the growing pile of lawsuits seeking to halt disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November’s presidential election, saying several communities in her state have gone some days without mail. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

POINT ROBERTS BORDER CLOSURE

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. — The border closure between Canada and the United States has severely hurt Point Roberts, Washington, which is isolated from the rest of the country. SENT: 520 words.

JUNETEENTH KING COUNTY

SEATTLE — Weeks after the Metropolitan King County Council voted to move ahead with making Juneteenth a paid county holiday, the council has reversed itself, stalling the legislation and rendering its future uncertain. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STURGIS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 860 words. With AP video.

SPORTS

BKL AROUND THE NBA

Las Vegas is on a roll, winning nine of its 10 games in August. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE PROTESTS: 1 arrest in Seattle protest of police shooting of Black man.

HIGH SCHOOL OFFENSIVE MASCOT: Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot.

MAYOR RESIGNS: Suburban Seattle mayor resigns before her term has ended.

AIRPORT ASSAULT: Police: Man arrested after knocking down airport gate agent.

OREGON WILDFIRE PILOT DEATH: Pilot in deadly Oregon crash worked for Montana chopper firm.

BODY FOUND WEST SEATTLE: Seattle police: body found in grass in West Seattle.