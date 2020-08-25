Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have declared a riot after they say fires were started amid protests against racial injustice. Police said Monday night that people had to leave the area near the Portland Police Association building. Early Monday police used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets as they marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. Twenty-three people were arrested. Similar protests have racked Oregon’s largest city nightly for nearly three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is joining the list of states that is applying for the federal government’s new assistance for unemployed workers. State officials said, if approved, people would receive $300 per week, for an estimated three to five weeks. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 people in Oregon have filed for unemployment. Last week, Oregon launched a $35 million relief check program that was created to issue a one-time payment of $500 to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits. Just three days later, the program ended after all the checks had been distributed.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Warm Springs woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26. Warm Springs police said Monday that Warm Springs Tribal authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the crash. KTVZ-TV reports authorities found a Nissan Sentra in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage and an SUV on its top, police said. A third vehicle was engulfed in flames. The Nissan driver and the 5-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said. A 10-year-old boy in the Nissan was flown to a Portland-area hospital. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon pioneered voting by mail 20 years ago, and the process has become efficient and popular in the years since. Voters and election officials alike say there is no turning back, citing the convenience and security of the process. Democrats and Republicans dismiss President Donald Trump’s claim that widespread voting by mail this fall will lead to fraud. After the 2016 general election, fraud was found in just a tiny fraction of ballots cast in Oregon _ far less than 1%. the state’s elections director said the key to making vote-by-mail run smoothly is establishing a strong relationship with the Postal Service.