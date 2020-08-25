Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has been approved for a federal coronavirus grant that will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit for a limited period of time. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15. In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges in a case where he confronted an unarmed man suspected of disorderly conduct and then shot him twice. Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson, a 12-year veteran who has been involved in two other fatal shootings, was taken into custody on $500,000 bail following a court appearance Monday. Nelson killed Jesse Sarey in in May 2019 in an interaction that lasted just 67 seconds. Prosecutors said he ignored his training by failing to wait for backup, by failing to use deescalation tactics and by failing to use less lethal means, such as the Taser he was carrying.

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, located across Puget Sound from Seattle. The estimate was initially reported on Friday in a statement by from the Kitsap Public Health District and the Washington State Department of Health. The Seattle Times reports the outbreak affected multiple units of the 260-bed hospital. One health official suggested that investigators were still trying to determined exact figures. Officials with the hospital and Kitsap Public Health District are expected to report updated case figures on Monday.

TAHOLAH, Wash. (AP) — The Quinault Indian Nation is closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation. The shutdown was announced by the tribal government Saturday. Officials say the Nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine period. The closure will be in effect through at least September 6 to ensure infections do not spread. Access to the Quinault Indian Reservation will be restricted to village residents, Quinault tribal members, and essential government employees.