Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) — The Los Angeles dominated the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 3-1 advantage in their playoff series with a 135-115 victory on Monday night. LeBron James had 30 points and 10 assists before going to the bench late in the third quarter. The Lakers led by as many as 38 points for their third straight win in the opening-round series. Portland’s Damian Lillard, the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble, had 11 points before leaving the game with a right knee injury in the third. James said it was difficult to honor Bryant and cope with the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson was back at the team facility two days after he suffered a head injury in a team scrimmage and was taken away in an ambulance. Coach Pete Carroll says the team will be very deliberate about making sure Jackson is OK. Jackson appeared to collide helmet to helmet with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi during a scrimmage at CenturyLink Field and seemed to be unconscious before he landed on the turf. Jackson had movement in his extremities but was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000. The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s best hitters include some unexpected names in 2020. Nearly halfway through the 60-game schedule, a few of the game’s most productive hitters include Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis. Santander’s production has helped the Orioles be more competitive than expected in the AL East. Lowe’s versatility and hitting have been a big part in making the Rays one of the American League’s most dangerous teams. Lewis looks like a future star for the Mariners, who are struggling now but have a bright future.