Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — A special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic erupted into chaos for a second time on Tuesday when protesters refused to leave seats designated for the press in a committee meeting and lawmakers decided to delay the proceedings. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. DEVELOPING, WILL BE UPDATED.

OREGON WILDFIRE-PILOT DEATH

THE DALLES, Ore. — A helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in Oregon’s Mount Hood National Forest worked for a private company based in Bozeman, Montana that was under contract for aerial firefighting with the U.S. Forest Service, authorities said Tuesday. “This kind of news is never easy,” said Suzanne Flory, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service. “We have very limited information at this time but an investigation has started and it is ongoing.” SENT: 225 words.

