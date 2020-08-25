Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPECIAL SESSION-IDAHO

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A special legislative session in Idaho to deal with the coronavirus pandemic started with angry spectators shattering a glass door and rushing into the House of Representatives gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. The special session still started Monday with a full House gallery and few if any people wearing masks. At least one person carried an assault-style weapon, which are allowed in the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little called the special session for lawmakers to look at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November. Lawmakers also plan to consider changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.

BOISE-PEDESTRIAN FATAL

Police: Boise man dies after being hit while crossing street

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police say a 38-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing a city street Sunday night. The Boise Police Department said emergency responders were called to the crash scene about 10 p.m. and found the Boise man, who was crossing the street when he was hit by the car. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The police department said in a prepared statement that the driver, a 72-year-old man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation, and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police tear gas protesters attacking station

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. A police statement says 23 of the protesters were arrested after they hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in streets. The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators who marched Sunday night to the precinct from a park chanted the name Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

YELLOWSTONE PARK-WILDFIRE

Small fire burns south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A lightning-caused fire is burning just south of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say the fire had burned about a half a square mile of land by Saturday evening. The fire, which is about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, is not moving toward the iconic geyser. However, park officials say staff are putting protection measures in place. The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful has been closed temporarily due to smoke along with some back country campsites and a trail. Fire danger is high and campfires are not allowed at back country campsites.

AP-US-WILD-HORSES-ROUNDUPS

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management has approved construction of three corrals to hold more than 8,000 wild horses captured on federal rangeland. The pens are the next step in plans announced last year by the administration of President Donald Trump to speed up the capture of 130,000 wild horses over 10 years at an estimated cost of $1 billion. The new corrals are aimed at accelerating wild horse roundups that have been slowed down for lack of space in existing pens. The bureau issued final decisions on environmental assessments for corrals in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah that are opposed by wild horse advocates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho restrictions remain; governor touts food banks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remain too high. The Republican governor on Friday said the state has sufficient ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. He also says the number of people being admitted to hospitals is stabilizing. Little spoke at the Idaho Foodbank in Boise, where he announced that $2.56 million of federal coronavirus relief money will go to food banks during the pandemic when many people have lost jobs. Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.