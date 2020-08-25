Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Riot declared during fiery Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have declared a riot after they say fires were started amid protests against racial injustice. Police said Monday night that people had to leave the area near the Portland Police Association building. Early Monday police used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets as they marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. Twenty-three people were arrested. Similar protests have racked Oregon’s largest city nightly for nearly three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-UNEMPLOYMENT

COVID: Oregon will apply for federal lost wages assistance

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is joining the list of states that is applying for the federal government’s new assistance for unemployed workers. State officials said, if approved, people would receive $300 per week, for an estimated three to five weeks. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 people in Oregon have filed for unemployment. Last week, Oregon launched a $35 million relief check program that was created to issue a one-time payment of $500 to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits. Just three days later, the program ended after all the checks had been distributed.

FATAL CRASH

Woman, child killed in car crash on Warm Springs Reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Warm Springs woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26. Warm Springs police said Monday that Warm Springs Tribal authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the crash. KTVZ-TV reports authorities found a Nissan Sentra in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage and an SUV on its top, police said. A third vehicle was engulfed in flames. The Nissan driver and the 5-year-old passenger died at the scene, police said. A 10-year-old boy in the Nissan was flown to a Portland-area hospital. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-VOTE-BY-MAIL-OREGON

No turning back in the state that pioneered voting by mail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon pioneered voting by mail 20 years ago, and the process has become efficient and popular in the years since. Voters and election officials alike say there is no turning back, citing the convenience and security of the process. Democrats and Republicans dismiss President Donald Trump’s claim that widespread voting by mail this fall will lead to fraud. After the 2016 general election, fraud was found in just a tiny fraction of ballots cast in Oregon _ far less than 1%. the state’s elections director said the key to making vote-by-mail run smoothly is establishing a strong relationship with the Postal Service.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIQUOR SUSPENSION

Coos Bay Speedway liquor license suspended over virus rules

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of Coos Bay Speedway, saying it violated public health social distancing and face covering requirements. The business is now not allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages. On Aug. 14, the operators of the Coos Bay Speedway staged an event with a crowd estimated by commission staff at 1,000 or more people. Under Oregon’s COVID-19 phase 2 reopening guidance, which is in effect in Coos County, venue operators are required to limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people. On the speedway’s Facebook page, officials said they won’t sell any beer until after they can have a hearing with the commission.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police tear gas protesters attacking station

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. A police statement says 23 of the protesters were arrested after they hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in streets. The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators who marched Sunday night to the precinct from a park chanted the name Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

BOAT COLLISION

11 people rescued after 2 boats crash near Astoria

ASTORIA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says boaters rescued 11 people from the Columbia River after two boats crashed near Astoria. KATU-TV reports the collision was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday near the mouth of the Columbia on the Washington State side of the Astoria-Megler Bridge. Initial reports say that a 20-foot boat collided with a 6-passenger boat, and both sank. Officials say 11 people ended up in the water and other boaters who were in the area rushed to help. While officials do not know the current conditions of those boaters, they said everyone was rescued.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING

Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that governors worked closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies last spring. Emails released under public-records laws highlight how governors in some cases leaned on the advice of businesses over public health officials who urged greater caution in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Some governors sought to reopen their economies before meeting federal criteria for doing so. The records show that some industry groups wrote the guidelines that governors eventually adopted. In many cases, their states later experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.