Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Washington approved for federal $300 jobless aid boost

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has been approved for a federal coronavirus grant that will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit for a limited period of time. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15. In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

OFFICER-MURDER CHARGE

Suburban Seattle officer pleads not guilty to murder charge

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges in a case where he confronted an unarmed man suspected of disorderly conduct and then shot him twice. Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson, a 12-year veteran who has been involved in two other fatal shootings, was taken into custody on $500,000 bail following a court appearance Monday. Nelson killed Jesse Sarey in in May 2019 in an interaction that lasted just 67 seconds. Prosecutors said he ignored his training by failing to wait for backup, by failing to use deescalation tactics and by failing to use less lethal means, such as the Taser he was carrying.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

About 30 virus cases reported at Washington state hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, located across Puget Sound from Seattle. The estimate was initially reported on Friday in a statement by from the Kitsap Public Health District and the Washington State Department of Health. The Seattle Times reports the outbreak affected multiple units of the 260-bed hospital. One health official suggested that investigators were still trying to determined exact figures. Officials with the hospital and Kitsap Public Health District are expected to report updated case figures on Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIBE

Quinault Indian Nation closes to visitors due to COVID-19

TAHOLAH, Wash. (AP) — The Quinault Indian Nation is closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation. The shutdown was announced by the tribal government Saturday. Officials say the Nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine period. The closure will be in effect through at least September 6 to ensure infections do not spread. Access to the Quinault Indian Reservation will be restricted to village residents, Quinault tribal members, and essential government employees.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police tear gas protesters attacking station

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. A police statement says 23 of the protesters were arrested after they hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in streets. The protests have gripped Oregon’s largest city for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators who marched Sunday night to the precinct from a park chanted the name Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

UNARMED MAN-POLICE

Washington man unarmed when shot by deputy, officials say

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Washington man was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy. David James Pruitt, 36, was found sitting and dangling his legs over the edge of an overpass over a highway on Aug. 4. Deputies were called for a welfare check. Shortly afterward, officials received a report from a witness that shots were fired. Pruitt was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team has determined Pruitt was not armed during the incident. Kitsap County Sherrif’s Deputy Andrew Hren has been identified as the police officer who shot Pruitt. Hren remains on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STURGIS

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have departed western South Dakota. But public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country. The city of Sturgis is conducting mass testing for its roughly 7,000 residents. But health departments in at least six states are also trying to track outbreaks from the 10-day rally which ended on Aug. 16. They face the task of tracking an invisible virus that spread among rallygoers who then traveled to over half of the counties in the United States.

BOAT COLLISION

11 people rescued after 2 boats crash near Astoria

ASTORIA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says boaters rescued 11 people from the Columbia River after two boats crashed near Astoria. KATU-TV reports the collision was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday near the mouth of the Columbia on the Washington State side of the Astoria-Megler Bridge. Initial reports say that a 20-foot boat collided with a 6-passenger boat, and both sank. Officials say 11 people ended up in the water and other boaters who were in the area rushed to help. While officials do not know the current conditions of those boaters, they said everyone was rescued.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INVISIBLE VICTIMS

COVID-19 is ‘a crisis within a crisis’ for homeless people

PHOENIX (AP) — Homeless people are among the most vulnerable populations in the COVID-19 pandemic, yet they’re largely invisible victims. Very little is known about how they’re faring. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees homeless programs, has not required its national network of providers to gather infection or death data, even though homeless people, unlike other high-risk groups such as nursing home residents, interact more with the public. The administration’s homelessness czar told Congress in July there had been just 130 homeless deaths. The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism tracked at least 206 nationwide by early August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING

Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that governors worked closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies last spring. Emails released under public-records laws highlight how governors in some cases leaned on the advice of businesses over public health officials who urged greater caution in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Some governors sought to reopen their economies before meeting federal criteria for doing so. The records show that some industry groups wrote the guidelines that governors eventually adopted. In many cases, their states later experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.