Los Angeles aims to finish out series against Portland in game 5

Portland Trail Blazers (35-39, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Portland Trail Blazers in game five. The Lakers won the last meeting 135-115. LeBron James scored 30 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Jusuf Nurkic scored 20 points in the loss for Portland.

The Lakers are 36-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 30-5 against opponents under .500.

The Trail Blazers are 20-27 in conference games. Portland averages 45.3 rebounds per game and is 19-5 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 10.2 assists, and scores 25.3 points per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nurkic is averaging 17.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, nine steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Rajon Rondo: out (back).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle), Damian Lillard: day to day (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.