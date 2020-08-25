Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters repeatedly set fire late Monday night to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said. Twenty-five people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

OREGON WILDFIRE PILOT DEATH

THE DALLES, Ore. — A helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in Oregon’s Mount Hood National Forest worked for a private company based in Bozeman, Montana that was under contract for aerial firefighting with the U.S. Forest Service, authorities said Tuesday. SENT: 225 words.

JUNETEENTH KING COUNTY

SEATTLE — Weeks after the Metropolitan King County Council voted to move ahead with making Juneteenth a paid county holiday, the council has reversed itself, stalling the legislation and rendering its future uncertain. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKN TRAIL BLAZERS LILLARD

Portland guard Damian Lillard has a sprained right knee and will be sidelined Wednesday when the Trail Blazers play a win-or-else Western Conference first-round game against the Los Angeles Lakers. SENT: 320 words. With AP photos.

BKN TIPOFF

It was only a week ago when the sky was falling on the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA’s two best teams in the regular season, the top seeds in their respective conferences, both lost their playoff openers and looked vulnerable. Not so much now. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 810 words.

IN BRIEF

HIGH SCHOOL OFFENSIVE MASCOT: Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot.

