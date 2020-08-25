Paddack scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (11-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-12, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.34 ERA, .88 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Padres went 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego pitchers struck out 9.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.60.

The Mariners went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.