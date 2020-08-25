Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Los Angeles after 2-goal game

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Sounders FC (3-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-3-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Los Angeles after Raul Ruidiaz totaled two goals against Portland.

The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.8 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Sounders finished 16-10-8 overall during the 2019 season while going 11-2-4 on the road. Seattle scored 64 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

Seattle: Xavier Arreaga (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.