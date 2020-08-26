BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging agents sent by President Donald Trump to protect a federal courthouse targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters used excessive force and illegal detentions to rob protesters of their freedom of speech and assembly. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE OFFICER PROTEST COMMENTS

SEATTLE — A Seattle police sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct at a demonstration earlier this month, after a video circulated showing an officer apparently driving onto a sidewalk and later referring to protesters as cockroaches and knuckleheads. SENT: 290 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning and police made 23 arrests as they dispersed the crowd in Oregon’s largest city, officials said. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

FEDERAL PERMITS ETHANOL PLANT

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Conservation groups have asked a federal judge to reject permits for a proposed $2 billion methanol plant in southwest Washington state. SENT: 400 words.

BALLOT POSTAGE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has issued an emergency rule change that requires county officials to use first-class mail at least 15 days before Election Day when sending ballots to voters in October. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK DIARY INSPIRED BY BUFFET

SPOKANE, Wash. — Working from home. Unwilling to go anywhere. Getting tired of the pine trees outside my spare bedroom window. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BBO TRADE DEADLINE

MILWAUKEE — The unusual circumstances surrounding the abbreviated baseball season are creating plenty of questions for teams looking to upgrade their rosters before Monday’s trade deadline. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

BKL STOCKTON’s DAUGHTER

Laura Stockton sounds perfectly happy to ride buses around Germany if it means she gets to play professional basketball. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

TEACHER FURLOUGHS: SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MOPOP LAYOFFS: Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 as museums prepare to reopen.

ALASKA AIRLINES PAINE FIELD: Alaska Airlines hopes to add 4 flights from Paine Field.

RIVER DROWNING: Officials investigate drowning in Green River Gorge park.