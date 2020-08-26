Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have declared an unlawful assembly outside City Hall as protests over racial injustice persist. Authorities ordered the crowd to disperse Tuesday night. Officials said that late Monday, night protesters repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers. The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon worked for a private contractor based in Bozeman, Montana. Authorities on Tuesday declined to release the name of the man who had been doing bucket drops on the fire for several days. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The White River Fire is currently 15% contained and is a little more than 1,200 acres in size. It’s been fueled by gusty winds and is about 90 miles east of Portland.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the chieftain mascot at a high school after hearing feedback that decried the Native American imagery as offensive and racist. The Columbian reports in a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the image of a Plains Indian chief as the Columbia River High School mascot. Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate it. School board president Wendy Smith says there’s “no cause to keep it in place.” The board could formally vote to OK its removal its next meeting.