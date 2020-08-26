Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers. The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Seattle Monday night in solidarity with protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the country over the police shooting of a Black man there. News outlets report one person in Seattle was arrested for investigation of arson after some people smashed windows, started fires and spray-painted graffiti, according to police. Protesters started at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. Monday, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.” Demonstrators marched past the East Precinct on Capitol Hill, then to the West Precinct downtown and back to the East Precinct, where police broke up the crowd.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two farms in Washington state have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle accusations that they mistreated foreign guest workers. The Capital Press reports Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end years of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program. While a federal judge threw out the employment commission’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” according to farms attorney Beth Joffe. The federal agency will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former Thailand guest workers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland, Oregon, repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid the clashes that lasted into Tuesday morning. Police say that the people in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard. Brown said the request was ‘political theater.’