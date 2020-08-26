Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard has a sprained right knee and will be sidelined when the Trail Blazers play a win-or-else Western Conference first-round game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers trail the best-of-seven series 3-1, and now will play without their leading scorer. Lillard got hurt while driving to the basket and drawing a foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Lakers. The knee seemed to buckle as Lillard made an awkward landing and he was clearly limping as he made his way to the foul line.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 to snap the Padres’ seven-game winning streak. Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games. Nola and Evan White had three hits apiece. Marco Gonzales helped deny the Padres what would have been their longest winning streak since 2012. He allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking none in five innings in his second career start against the Padres.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak. Seattle avenged one of those losses, coming last Thursday to Indiana. The Fever put an end to the Storm’s nine-game winning streak last week with 23 points from Kennedy Burke. Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight boards for Seattle. Burke led the way for Indiana with 17 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League will play a series of games this fall in local markets. The league’s nine teams will be divided into three groups, with each team playing four matches. The groups are geographically based to minimize travel. CBS will air a game a week each Saturday in September, with additional games on other platforms.