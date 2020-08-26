Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPECIAL SESSION-IDAHO

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers. The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ELECTION-IDAHO-KANYE WEST

Kanye West qualifies for Idaho presidential ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock says Kanye turned in 1,022 verified signatures, meeting Idaho’s 1,000-signature minimum requirement. West announced his independent bid in a tweet on July 4, but he has struggled to meet deadlines to make it on the ballot in several states. He has already qualified in Utah, Arkansas, Colorado and other states. Former child actor and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce and perennial candidate Rocky de la Fuente have also qualified as independent presidential candidates in Idaho.

FARMS-GUEST WORKERS-SETTLEMENT

Farms pay $325K to settle guest worker mistreatment claims

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two farms in Washington state have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle accusations that they mistreated foreign guest workers. The Capital Press reports Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end years of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program. While a federal judge threw out the employment commission’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” according to farms attorney Beth Joffe. The federal agency will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former Thailand guest workers.

MOUNTAIN LION KILLS HORSE

Mountain lion kills pastured horse in southern Idaho

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials in Idaho have said a mountain lion attacked and killed a horse this weekend while it was pastured. Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers investigated and confirmed the mare was killed Sunday morning in a pasture in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, just west of Hailey. A necropsy showed how the lion took down the much larger animal. Officials say traps have been set to try and find the mountain lion responsible for the attack. Department officials have urged residents to keep an eye out for wildlife and never run or turn away from a mountain lion.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Police union HQ targeted at Portland protest, 25 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland, Oregon, repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid the clashes that lasted into Tuesday morning. Police say that the people in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard. Brown said the request was ‘political theater.’

SPECIAL SESSION-IDAHO

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A special legislative session in Idaho to deal with the coronavirus pandemic started with angry spectators shattering a glass door and rushing into the House of Representatives gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. The special session still started Monday with a full House gallery and few if any people wearing masks. At least one person carried an assault-style weapon, which are allowed in the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little called the special session for lawmakers to look at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November. Lawmakers also plan to consider changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19.