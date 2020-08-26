Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland police declare unlawful assembly outside City Hall

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers. The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilot in deadly Oregon crash worked for Montana chopper firm

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon worked for a private contractor based in Bozeman, Montana. Authorities on Tuesday declined to release the name of the man who had been doing bucket drops on the fire for several days. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The White River Fire is currently 15% contained and is a little more than 1,200 acres in size. It’s been fueled by gusty winds and is about 90 miles east of Portland.

Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the chieftain mascot at a high school after hearing feedback that decried the Native American imagery as offensive and racist. The Columbian reports in a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the image of a Plains Indian chief as the Columbia River High School mascot. Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate it. School board president Wendy Smith says there’s “no cause to keep it in place.” The board could formally vote to OK its removal its next meeting.

Farms pay $325K to settle guest worker mistreatment claims

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two farms in Washington state have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle accusations that they mistreated foreign guest workers. The Capital Press reports Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end years of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program. While a federal judge threw out the employment commission’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” according to farms attorney Beth Joffe. The federal agency will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former Thailand guest workers.

King County Council reverses course on Juneteenth holiday

SEATTLE (AP) — Weeks after the Metropolitan King County Council voted to move ahead on making Juneteenth a paid county holiday, the council has stalled the legislation, making its future uncertain. The Seattle Times reports Council Chair Claudia Balducci and Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles voted to send the legislation back to committee, citing the need for more research, after previously voting to move it out. The legislation would give all county employees a paid day off to celebrate the day in 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas and announced all enslaved people had been freed. Balducci said she didn’t think there had been enough community discussion and that the money could perhaps be better spent.

Police union HQ targeted at Portland protest, 25 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland, Oregon, repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid the clashes that lasted into Tuesday morning. Police say that the people in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard. Brown said the request was ‘political theater.’

COVID: Oregon will apply for federal lost wages assistance

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is joining the list of states that is applying for the federal government’s new assistance for unemployed workers. State officials said, if approved, people would receive $300 per week, for an estimated three to five weeks. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 people in Oregon have filed for unemployment. Last week, Oregon launched a $35 million relief check program that was created to issue a one-time payment of $500 to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits. Just three days later, the program ended after all the checks had been distributed.