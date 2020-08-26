Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPECIAL SESSION-IDAHO

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody a few hours earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers. The incident follows another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus. Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

1 arrest in Seattle protest of police shooting of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Seattle Monday night in solidarity with protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the country over the police shooting of a Black man there. News outlets report one person in Seattle was arrested for investigation of arson after some people smashed windows, started fires and spray-painted graffiti, according to police. Protesters started at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. Monday, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.” Demonstrators marched past the East Precinct on Capitol Hill, then to the West Precinct downtown and back to the East Precinct, where police broke up the crowd.

FARMS-GUEST WORKERS-SETTLEMENT

Farms pay $325K to settle guest worker mistreatment claims

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two farms in Washington state have agreed to pay $325,000 to settle accusations that they mistreated foreign guest workers. The Capital Press reports Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end years of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program. While a federal judge threw out the employment commission’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” according to farms attorney Beth Joffe. The federal agency will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former Thailand guest workers.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Police union HQ targeted at Portland protest, 25 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland, Oregon, repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas. Twenty-five people were arrested amid the clashes that lasted into Tuesday morning. Police say that the people in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state’s National Guard. Brown said the request was ‘political theater.’

HIGH SCHOOL-OFFENSIVE MASCOT

Vancouver school board backs retiring Chieftain mascot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the chieftain mascot at a high school after hearing feedback that decried the Native American imagery as offensive and racist. The Columbian reports in a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the image of a Plains Indian chief as the Columbia River High School mascot. Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate it. School board president Wendy Smith says there’s “no cause to keep it in place.” The board could formally vote to OK its removal its next meeting.

AP-US-POINT-ROBERTS-BORDER-CLOSURE

US-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. (AP) — The border closure between Canada and the United States has severely hurt Point Roberts, Washington, which is separated from the rest of the country by 25 miles of Canadian land. The coronavirus-induced border closure shut down two border crossings for the town of about 1,300 people, who must commute through Canada to get to the rest of Washington state. KING-TV reports the economy depends on the flow of people and resources from the border, which closed in March and will remain closed through at least Sept. 21. There is no regular ferry or air service to Point Roberts. There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in the town.

BC-HUSBAND KILLED-NO CHARGES

No charges for Yakima woman in husband’s shooting death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Yakima woman will not be charged in the death of her husband. The Yakima-Herald Republic reports Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic announced this week that they will consider all additional evidence that is submitted, but based on the facts before them, no charges will be filed currently. Police found the woman’s 51-year-old husband in bed with a gunshot wound to his head on Aug. 19. Her lawyers have said she was a victim of domestic violence perpetrated by him. She told police in the days before the shooting her husband had imprisoned her inside her home and had drugged her.

MAYOR RESIGNS

Suburban Seattle mayor resigns before her term has ended

MILL CREEK, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of a Seattle suburb has resigned before the end of her term. Mill Creek Mayor Pam Pruitt in a letter to the City Council Monday said she wanted to focus on friends and family. Brian Holtzclaw will be the interim mayor. A pending lawsuit against Mill Creek alleges Pruitt sought to oust four top city officials after they filed formal complaints in 2018 about the actions of former city manager Rebecca Polizzotto. The council ousted her amid allegations that she mistreated her staff and misused her city credit card. Pruitt declined to comment to The Daily Herald about the nature of her resignation.

AIRPORT ASSAULT

Police: Man arrested after knocking down airport gate agent

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A man was arrested on investigation of misdemeanor assault following an altercation with a gate agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Port of Seattle police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gate N14 as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Sitka, Alaska. Officials said the man tried to go through one of the agents and knocked her on her back on the jet bridge. The man was taken to the King County Jail and the agent was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Officials said the flight was delayed about 25 minutes.

NORDSTROM-RESULTS

Nordstrom’s 2Q sales down 53% hurt by pandemic fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. has reported a larger-than-expected loss and a 53% drop in sales for the fiscal second quarter as the pandemic forced the upscale chain to temporarily close stores. The Seattle-based retailer’s business was also hurt by the shift of its anniversary sales from the fiscal second quarter to the third quarter. Like many department stores and other non-essential retailers, Nordstrom was forced to temporarily close its stores and furlough workers when the pandemic was declared in mid March. Nordstrom’s stores have now reopened but stores were temporarily closed during half of the fiscal second quarter. During the fiscal first quarter, Nordstrom cut inventory by more than 25%.