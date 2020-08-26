Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:05 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday alleging agents sent by President Donald Trump to protect a federal courthouse targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters used excessive force and illegal detentions to rob protesters of their freedom of speech and assembly. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The state’s new case total, since the start of the pandemic, is 25,571. In addition there were six COVID-19 related deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 433. By Sara Cline. SENT: 295 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland smashed windows at City Hall in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday morning and police made 23 arrests as they dispersed the crowd in Oregon’s largest city, officials said. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

UNIVERSITY OF OREGON ONLINE

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon announced Wednesday it will operate primarily virtual classrooms this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 260 words.

BALLOT POSTAGE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has issued an emergency rule change that requires county officials to use first-class mail at least 15 days before Election Day when sending ballots to voters in October. SENT: 250 words.

FEDERAL PERMITS ETHANOL PLANT

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Conservation groups have asked a federal judge to reject permits for a proposed $2 billion methanol plant in southwest Washington state. SENT: 400 words.

HIGHWAY SHOOTINGS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Roseburg man suspected of shooting cars along Interstate 5 in Oregon from his UPS tractor-trailer rig remained in jail Tuesday on $1 million bail. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

TEACHER FURLOUGHS: SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff.

OREGON WILDFIRE PILOT DEATH: Pilot killed in Oregon wildfire was ex-Montana State player.

The AP-Portland, Ore.