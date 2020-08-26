AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 26 5:30 PM Yakima Police Department holds virtual town hall

Weblinks: https://www.yakimawa.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityofYakima

Contacts: John Fannin, City of Yakima, WA, John.Fannin@YAKIMAWA.GOV, 1 509 249 6858

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 26 White House and other buildings illuminated purple and gold from sundown to mark centennial of the 19th Amendment – Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, in partnership with federal, state, and local leaders, ‘illuminates the country in purple and gold’ as part of the ‘Forward Into Light’ campaign, in celebration of 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women’s constitutional right to vote. Institutions including the White House, One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Smithsonian museums, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Library of Congress Jefferson Building, the National Archives Building, presidential libraries, and over 50 National Park Service sites across the country participate from sundown, with Snapchatters also able to use a special filter today and add their photos to a digital mosaic of suffragists

Weblinks: http://www.ourstory100.com, https://twitter.com/WomensVote100

Contacts: Sheena Pegarido, LINK Strategic Partners, spegarido@linksp.com, 1 202 559 4431