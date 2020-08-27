Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:41 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation intended to smooth the counting of what is expected to be a surge of absentee ballots for the November election. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate also approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19. Bundy returned to the Statehouse on Wednesday despite a year-long ban following his arrest for trespassing Tuesday. Police quickly arrested him a second time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland, Oregon. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd’s death in May. The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselves. DHS did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI chief in Portland, Oregon, is dedicating more resources to crimes committed during nightly protests that often end in vandalism and clashes with police. Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said Wednesday he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on acts of violence and federal crimes committed during nearly three months of unrest. Cannon says the FBI respects the free speech rights of non-violent protesters. Police made 23 arrests early Wednesday as protesters smashed windows at City Hall. Portland has been gripped by protests since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock says Kanye turned in 1,022 verified signatures, meeting Idaho’s 1,000-signature minimum requirement. West announced his independent bid in a tweet on July 4, but he has struggled to meet deadlines to make it on the ballot in several states. He has already qualified in Utah, Arkansas, Colorado and other states. Former child actor and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce and perennial candidate Rocky de la Fuente have also qualified as independent presidential candidates in Idaho.