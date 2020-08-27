Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI chief in Portland, Oregon, is dedicating more resources to crimes committed during nightly protests that often end in vandalism and clashes with police. Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said Wednesday he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on acts of violence and federal crimes committed during nearly three months of unrest. Cannon says the FBI respects the free speech rights of non-violent protesters. Police made 23 arrests early Wednesday as protesters smashed windows at City Hall. Portland has been gripped by protests since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland, Oregon. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd’s death in May. The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselves. DHS did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The state’s new case total, since the start of the pandemic, is 25,571. In addition there were six COVID-19 related deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 433. While cases have been decreasing since July, officials say it needs to decrease significantly more for students to return to school. Experts said the average amount of daily cases would need to decrease from about 250 to 60. Gov. Kate Brown has urged Oregonians to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates, including wearing masks inside public spaces and outside where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hopes to start paying a new, $300 weekly unemployment bonus in the next few weeks, providing a financial boost to hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who had benefits cut by at least half at the end of July. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state said earlier this week it would seek the funds, authorized by President Donald Trump in an executive order. The money replaces a $600 weekly unemployment bonus Congress authorized in March. That money expired last month and Congress is deadlocked over a possible extension.