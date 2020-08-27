Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct at a demonstration earlier this month, after a video circulated showing an officer apparently driving onto a sidewalk and later referring to protesters as cockroaches and knuckleheads. The Seattle Police Department did not release the sergeant’s identity, but said the case had been referred to the Office of Police Accountability. In a video that circulated online, an unmarked SUV appeared to lurch through an intersection and up onto a sidewalk in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 13, prompting a person on the sidewalk to dodge through bushes to escape.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland, Oregon. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd’s death in May. The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselves. DHS did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has issued an emergency rule change that requires county officials to use first-class mail at least 15 days before Election Day when sending ballots to voters in October. By law, ballots must be sent to voters no later than Oct. 16, with the initial mailing sent at a nonprofit bulk rate, which guarantees a delivery time between three and 10 days. Under the new rule, at least 15 days prior to the election, any replacement ballots or ballots for newly registered voters would be mailed with first-class postage, with a delivery window between two and five days.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union, the Seattle Education Association, have reached a tentative agreement on work expectations for this school year, which starts on Sept. 4. The Seattle Times reports details about the agreement reached after two months of negotiations weren’t immediately available. If a representative assembly of union members OKs the deal this weekend, it will permit the district to release additional information about what families and students can expect from online learning this fall, including student schedules and vital services such as special education.