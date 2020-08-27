Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard is leaving the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World for further tests on his injured right knee. Lillard will leave the bubble for Portland on Thursday, the Trail Blazers said. He was diagnosed Tuesday with a knee sprain, which occurred in Game 4 of the team’s first-round Western Conference series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not make any mention if the uncertainty over the remainder of the NBA season played a role in Lillard’s decision.

SEATTLE (AP) — For their second scrimmage of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator. The reason: strawberries. Adams cut one of the fingers on his left hand and required stitches so he ended up getting the day off. There was concern Adams had suffered a more significant injury after he showed up at practice a day earlier with a large protective wrap around his left hand. While Adams should be fine, presumptive starting right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a twisted ankle in warmups and only took part in the initial moments of the scrimmage.

UNDATED (AP) — Laura Stockton sounds perfectly happy to ride buses around Germany if it means she gets to play professional basketball. The 23-year-old daughter of retired Utah Jazz great John Stockton spent the past year-plus rehabbing an ACL injury that ended her collegiate career at Gonzaga. She tells The Associated Press she’s “just ready for whatever.” This kind of optimism must have been what John Stockton was referring to in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2009 when he described Laura as “the kindest, sweetest warrior.” Stockton signed to play for Herner TC in Germany. It’s familiar ground for the Stocktons. Three of Laura’s older siblings have played there.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three Major League Baseball games were postponed Wednesday as players across the sports landscape reacted in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin. Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or just about to start as the announcements were made. The postponements came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.