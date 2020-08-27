Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:05 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho’s public health officials are trying to decide whether they’ll officially adopt new CDC guidelines that no longer recommend coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people who have had close contact with infected people. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 802 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters and U.S. agents assigned to protect federal property in Portland clashed late Wednesday outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building in another night of violence for Oregon’s largest city. SENT: 380 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE-GASOLINE TANKER: Overturned gasoline tanker closes Yellowstone road

SEATTLE PROTESTS: Seattle police make arrests during protests