Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND PROTESTS

FBI shifts resources to ongoing unrest in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI chief in Portland, Oregon, is dedicating more resources to crimes committed during nightly protests that often end in vandalism and clashes with police. Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said Wednesday he is pulling agents from fraud and organized crime teams to focus on acts of violence and federal crimes committed during nearly three months of unrest. Cannon says the FBI respects the free speech rights of non-violent protesters. Police made 23 arrests early Wednesday as protesters smashed windows at City Hall. Portland has been gripped by protests since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-LAWSUIT

ACLU sues over federal action in Portland, Oregon, protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland, Oregon. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd’s death in May. The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselves. DHS did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

Weekly coronavirus cases decline in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The state’s new case total, since the start of the pandemic, is 25,571. In addition there were six COVID-19 related deaths, raising Oregon’s death toll to 433. While cases have been decreasing since July, officials say it needs to decrease significantly more for students to return to school. Experts said the average amount of daily cases would need to decrease from about 250 to 60. Gov. Kate Brown has urged Oregonians to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates, including wearing masks inside public spaces and outside where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

UNEMPLOYMENT BONUS

Oregon hopes to start paying $300 weekly unemployment bonus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hopes to start paying a new, $300 weekly unemployment bonus in the next few weeks, providing a financial boost to hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who had benefits cut by at least half at the end of July. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state said earlier this week it would seek the funds, authorized by President Donald Trump in an executive order. The money replaces a $600 weekly unemployment bonus Congress authorized in March. That money expired last month and Congress is deadlocked over a possible extension.

UNIVERSITY OF OREGON-ONLINE

University of Oregon: Fall classes will be mostly online

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon has announced it will operate primarily virtual classrooms this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports University President Michael Schill said Wednesday that first-year students will be welcome to live on campus. But they, too, will do most classwork remotely. He says it wasn’t an easy decision. University officials said in the spring they hoped to open the campus and resume something close to normal operations this fall. But an increase this summer of new virus cases in Oregon prompted administrators to back away from that plan.

TEACHER FURLOUGHS

SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington school district is furloughing nearly 500 employees for the new school year, which begins online next week. KOIN-TV reports Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington informed the 475 workers in the Public School Employees union that they may be called back later in September if students start returning to the school buildings. There are 1115 employees in the union. The furloughed employees previously worked directly with students on campus as support staff but they won’t be needed as the district goes to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HIGHWAY SHOOTINGS

UPS driver suspected in I-5 shootings held on $1M bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Roseburg man suspected of shooting cars along Interstate 5 in Oregon from his UPS vehicle remained in jail Tuesday on $1 million bail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Kenneth Ayers has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in Jackson County. He was arrested after a woman was shot in her car while heading north between Gold Hill and Central Point. The charges include attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A grand jury is expected to return an indictment this week, said Virginia Greer, deputy district attorney for Jackson County. State police say investigators believe Ayers shot at least seven vehicles on I-5.

OREGON WILDFIRE-PILOT DEATH

Pilot killed in Oregon wildfire was ex-Montana State player

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a Montana man who died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed while fighting an Oregon wildfire was a former basketball player at Montana State University and flew search and rescue missions for the Gallatin County sheriff’s office. Tom Duffy died in Monday’s crash in Mount Hood National Forest. He played basketball at Montana State University from 2000-2002 while observing his Seventh-day Adventist faith. That prevented him from participating in basketball activities from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Duffy had been flying rescue missions for 20 years. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of crash.