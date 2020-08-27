Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE OFFICER-PROTEST COMMENTS

Seattle officer on leave over comments, conduct at protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct at a demonstration earlier this month, after a video circulated showing an officer apparently driving onto a sidewalk and later referring to protesters as cockroaches and knuckleheads. The Seattle Police Department did not release the sergeant’s identity, but said the case had been referred to the Office of Police Accountability. In a video that circulated online, an unmarked SUV appeared to lurch through an intersection and up onto a sidewalk in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 13, prompting a person on the sidewalk to dodge through bushes to escape.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-LAWSUIT

ACLU sues over federal action in Portland, Oregon, protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland, Oregon. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd’s death in May. The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselves. DHS did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

BALLOT POSTAGE

Secretary of state issues new postage rule for ballots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has issued an emergency rule change that requires county officials to use first-class mail at least 15 days before Election Day when sending ballots to voters in October. By law, ballots must be sent to voters no later than Oct. 16, with the initial mailing sent at a nonprofit bulk rate, which guarantees a delivery time between three and 10 days. Under the new rule, at least 15 days prior to the election, any replacement ballots or ballots for newly registered voters would be mailed with first-class postage, with a delivery window between two and five days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union, the Seattle Education Association, have reached a tentative agreement on work expectations for this school year, which starts on Sept. 4. The Seattle Times reports details about the agreement reached after two months of negotiations weren’t immediately available. If a representative assembly of union members OKs the deal this weekend, it will permit the district to release additional information about what families and students can expect from online learning this fall, including student schedules and vital services such as special education.

FERGUSON-ROBOCALLS

Air duct companies, owner ordered to pay $10M for robocalls

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered the owner of two air-duct-cleaning companies to pay $10 million over deceptive advertisements and robocalls following a lawsuit by Washington state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleged that the Vancouver, Washington-based companies DLM Services and US Air Ducts and Sky Builders made over 13 million robocalls within the state from 2017 to 2019, calling some residents more than 100 times. Judge Susan Craighead ruled in May that the companies and their owner, Rami Mornel, had violated the Consumer Protection Act, including by posting fake Google reviews, and on Wednesday she ordered them to pay $10 million. Mornel’s attorney argued that the first-generation immigrant did not understand he was breaking the law.

FEDERAL PERMITS-ETHANOL PLANT

Groups challenge permit for $2B methanol plant in Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Conservation groups have asked a judge to reject permits for a proposed $2 billion methanol plant in southwest Washington state. The Columbia Riverkeeper group and several other organizations are challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 2019 approval of the plant’s permits. The groups argue that the Corps illegally approved the permits with an inadequate environmental review of the project. The Daily News reports that an analysis by local officials found that the plant would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by offsetting methanol production in China. Environmentalist organizations like Columbia Riverkeeper say those estimates are based on unsubstantiated theories.

TEACHER FURLOUGHS

SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington school district is furloughing nearly 500 employees for the new school year, which begins online next week. KOIN-TV reports Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington informed the 475 workers in the Public School Employees union that they may be called back later in September if students start returning to the school buildings. There are 1115 employees in the union. The furloughed employees previously worked directly with students on campus as support staff but they won’t be needed as the district goes to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOPOP LAYOFFS

Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 as museums prepare to reopen

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state museums received some encouraging news last week, as Gov. Jay Inslee cleared a path for many to reopen amid the corovirus pandemic. But, The Seattle Times reports Seattle pop culture museum MoPOP has laid off 32 “contingent and temporary” employees. A spokesperson said those employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations and, unfortunately, they won’t be at ‘normal’ for some time. All of the employees affected were part time. Museums located in counties in phase two of the governor’s plan, such as King, may now reopen at 25% capacity while adhering to staggered entry times and mandatory face coverings for visitors over 2 years old.

ALASKA AIRLINES-PAINE FIELD

Alaska Airlines hopes to add 4 flights from Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it hopes to add back four more daily flights from Paine Field in suburban Seattle. The airline currently offers just two daily flights from the Everett airport to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The Daily Herald reports that before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline operated 18 daily flights from Paine Field to a dozen locations, including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. Paine Field shut down in May to undergo ramp repairs. The airport reopened on Aug. 1. Ray Lane, a spokesman for the Alaska Airlines, says the company hopes to return to its pre-pandemic locations, but with reduced frequency.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIARY-INSPIRED BY BUFFETT

VIRUS DIARY: Dreams of Buffett songs and warm distant shores

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — For this writer, the coronavirus pandemic is a time to dream of distant shores — Jimmy Buffett-style. Since he can’t do any traveling, or visit any tropical islands, he is leaning into Buffett songs to get through the quarantine and lack of travel that the COVID era has served up. And though he can’t change his latitude right now, he’s well past ready to change his attitude.