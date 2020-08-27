Richards scheduled to start for San Diego against Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (12-19, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-13, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.30 ERA) San Diego: Garrett Richards (1-1, 3.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Seattle will face off on Thursday.

The Padres are 11-5 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 56 home runs this season, third in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Mariners are 5-11 in road games. Seattle is slugging .378 as a unit. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a slugging percentage of .568.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 home runs and is slugging .650.

Lewis leads the Mariners with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

