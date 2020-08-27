WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)Keno
02-03-06-09-18-23-24-29-32-33-40-41-43-47-49-57-58-64-73-78
(two, three, six, nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-eight)Match 4
03-11-13-24
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $68 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $47 million