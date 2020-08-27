AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 27 8:00 AM Washington Student Achievement Council meeting

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Emily Persky , Washington Student Achievement Council , media@wsac.wa.gov, 1 360 753 7817

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtd-uoqz4oHdAxQXfaYSyfAxAIlLXktoAo

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 27 10:30 AM King County Executive Constantine announces regional climate change strategy – King County Executive Dow Constantine holds a press conference to announce his proposal for the 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan, which includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions countywide in half by the end of the decade, a stronger focus on climate justice, and preparing the region for climate impacts

Location: Paradise Parking Plots Community Garden, 930 E James St, Kent, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Veronica Brown, Nyhus Communications, veronica.brown@nyhus.com

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 27 1:15 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen meets with Dr Chris Perez, Camano Island Dental Center, 810 Rekdal Rd, Camano Island, WA (1:15 PM PDT); owner Brandon Ericson, Camano Commons Marketplace, 848 North Sunrise Blvd, Camano Island, WA (1:45 PM PDT); Pastor Scott Brents, Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Rd, Camano Island, WA (2:40 PM PDT); and owner Jeremy Vissel, Natural Milk Dairy Farm, 2109 Norman Rd, Stanwood, WA (3:20 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.* If you plan to attend the Natural Milk dairy farm visit, please also RSVP to Jeremy at (360) 410-8888.