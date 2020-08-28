Heaney expected to start as Angels host the Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (13-20, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-22, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Nick Margevicius (1-1, 4.12 ERA) Los Angeles: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 5.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Lewis and the Mariners will take on the Angels Friday.

The Angels are 9-16 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 46 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with 10, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Mariners are 9-14 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .386 this season. Austin Nola leads the team with a mark of .559.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 13 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 26 RBIs and is batting .292.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (right shoulder), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

