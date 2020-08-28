Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health officials are trying to decide whether they’ll officially adopt new CDC guidelines that no longer recommend coronavirus testing for people who have had close contact with infected people. The CDC guidelines have drawn widespread criticism from scientists who say it runs counter to what is necessary to control the pandemic. It comes at a time when Idaho is at a particularly critical juncture, with many kids starting classes across the state. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr says the department became aware of the new guidelines Tuesday and that officials are discussing whether to adopt them.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed. The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up a chaotic, three-day special session by passing coronavirus-related legislation while anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for the second day in a row at the Statehouse. Lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation intended to smooth the counting of what is expected to be a surge of absentee ballots for the November election. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate also approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19. Bundy returned to the Statehouse on Wednesday despite a year-long ban following his arrest for trespassing Tuesday. Police quickly arrested him a second time.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An overturned tanker truck carrying gasoline has closed a road in Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone officials say the tanker overturned Thursday morning between Fishing Bridge and Mud Volcano in an area where the Grand Loop Road runs near the Yellowstone River. Yellowstone officials didn’t immediately have information about how the crash happened, whether anybody was hurt and how much gasoline might have spilled but say cleanup crews are on the scene. Another section of the loop road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful has reopened after being closed since Saturday due to a wildfire that has is now growing more slowly.