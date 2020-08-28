Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s preliminary injunction on federal law enforcement officers’ use of force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers working at Portland protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the injunction was put in place by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon while the federal government appeals the restriction. The appeals court concluded that the government showed the order “will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel.” For now, the ruling essentially puts journalists and legal observers on the same footing as demonstrators when it comes to orders to disperse and the use of force.

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors are charging a 19-year-old man with arson in connection with a fire set at the Seattle Police Department East Precinct on Monday night. The Seattle Times reports Desmond David-Pitts was arrested and booked Tuesday. In a complaint filed Thursday, federal prosecutors say surveillance-camera footage shows David-Pitts throwing trash bags into a sally-port area at the precinct and using a lighter to set them ablaze. According to a complaint filed Thursday, David-Pitts initially denied starting the fire but later admitted to it during an interview. J. Talitha Hazelton, an attorney representing David-Pitts, declined to comment on the charges Thursday and said she has not yet been able to see David-Pitts in person.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed. The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books says it will no longer sell on Amazon anymore, declaring that the online retail giant undermines communities by extracting business from the real world and replacing it with internet commerce. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports CEO Emily Powell wrote in a note to customers Wednesday that the vitality of neighbors and neighborhoods depends on the ability of local businesses to thrive, and Powells will no longer participate in undermining that vitality. Portland-based Powell’s is among the world’s largest bookstores and is the city’s signature retailer. Powell’s, like many other retailers, had been supplementing its business by listing its products on Amazon’s own site – and giving Amazon a share of each sale.