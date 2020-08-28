Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The father of a young Seattle man shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone has filed wrongful death claims totaling $3 billion. The Seattle Times reports Horace Anderson is seeking $1 billion each from Seattle, King County and the state of Washington. Lorenzo Anderson was shot June 20 and fire officials say he was transported by volunteer medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. A city spokesperson said the city does not typically comment on pending claims. A spokesperson for King County confirmed his department had received the claim and has started reviewing it. The state said a tort claim hadn’t yet been received.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election. More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state continues to see a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits.The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington last week — 18,389 — was down 16.2% from the previous week. More than 568,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 16-22, down 4.8% from the previous week. More than $182 million was paid for 357,077 individual claims last week, a decrease of $15.4 million and 5,760 fewer people from the prior week. To date, the state has paid nearly $10 billion in benefits.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say the emergency removal of the pier that holds up Waterfront Park in Seattle will cost the city more than $4 million and take months. The Seattle Times reports the city will hire a company to deconstruct the deteriorating timber pier. The work has an estimated total cost of $4.3 million and will begin in one or two weeks. The Office of the Waterfront says construction is expected to last until early 2021. Pier 58 is located between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel and holds up Seattle’s landmark boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.