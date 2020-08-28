Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a doubleheader split. The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the twin bill from red-hot Manny Machado. In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.

SEATTLE (AP) — Throughout last season’s playoff run, the Seattle Seahawks referenced how the year felt like a repeat of 2012, when a young group with a handful of veterans were about to become the best team in the NFL. The moves Seattle made this offseason reinforced the Seahawks’ belief that they are on the cusp of more special achievements. A team that last December was inches away from winning a division title added a smattering of key parts via free agency, then made a trade the Seahawks hope can push them to the top of the highly competitive NFC West.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash. The trade was announced about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. The first game was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after Mariners players voted not to play to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks.

UNDATED (AP) — Portland guard Damian Lillard is leaving the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World for further tests on his injured right knee. Lillard will leave the bubble for Portland on Thursday, the Trail Blazers said. He was diagnosed Tuesday with a knee sprain, which occurred in Game 4 of the team’s first-round Western Conference series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team did not make any mention if the uncertainty over the remainder of the NBA season played a role in Lillard’s decision.