Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE FORCE-JOURNALISTS OBSERVERS

Court: Portland crowd control covers journalists, observers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s preliminary injunction on federal law enforcement officers’ use of force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers working at Portland protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the injunction was put in place by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon while the federal government appeals the restriction. The appeals court concluded that the government showed the order “will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel.” For now, the ruling essentially puts journalists and legal observers on the same footing as demonstrators when it comes to orders to disperse and the use of force.

POLICE PRECINCT FIRE-CHARGES

Alaska man charged in fire set at Seattle police precinct

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors are charging a 19-year-old man with arson in connection with a fire set at the Seattle Police Department East Precinct on Monday night. The Seattle Times reports Desmond David-Pitts was arrested and booked Tuesday. In a complaint filed Thursday, federal prosecutors say surveillance-camera footage shows David-Pitts throwing trash bags into a sally-port area at the precinct and using a lighter to set them ablaze. According to a complaint filed Thursday, David-Pitts initially denied starting the fire but later admitted to it during an interview. J. Talitha Hazelton, an attorney representing David-Pitts, declined to comment on the charges Thursday and said she has not yet been able to see David-Pitts in person.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed. The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

POWELLS-NO AMAZON SALES

Powell’s says it will no longer sell books on Amazon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books says it will no longer sell on Amazon anymore, declaring that the online retail giant undermines communities by extracting business from the real world and replacing it with internet commerce. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports CEO Emily Powell wrote in a note to customers Wednesday that the vitality of neighbors and neighborhoods depends on the ability of local businesses to thrive, and Powells will no longer participate in undermining that vitality. Portland-based Powell’s is among the world’s largest bookstores and is the city’s signature retailer. Powell’s, like many other retailers, had been supplementing its business by listing its products on Amazon’s own site – and giving Amazon a share of each sale.

POSTAL SERVICE-STATE LAWSUITS

Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election. More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record.

TEEN KILLED-ARREST

Man arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Portland woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a young man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Portland woman in July. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 19-year-old Kceon Colbert was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Clark County jail. Police say he will face charges related to the death of Shai’India Harris. Harris was shot and killed outside a home in Portland on July 10. Police say Harris died before medics arrived. It wasn’t immediately known if Colbert has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

BUS DRIVER-CHOKEHOLD

Authorities: Bus driver charged, put passenger in chokehold

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bus driver in Oregon was charged with strangulation and assault after he allegedly put a Black passenger into a chokehold and rendered him unconscious. A district attorney said Thursday that the white driver tried to eject the passenger from the bus on Aug. 20 because he wasn’t wearing shoes. The incident happened in Bend, which has been the scene of several Black Lives Matter protests, stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The district attorney called the actions of the bus driver shocking and criminal. The passenger was also charged with with harassment and menacing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DEATHS

2 inmates from same Oregon prison die on same day

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Prison officials say two inmates from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution died of COVID-19 on Wednesday within hours of each other. The Oregon Justice Resource Center says the state is currently failing its incarcerated residents and their loved ones. The Oregon Department of Corrections say the deaths on Wednesday bring the total of COVID-19 fatalities in Oregon’s prisons to five. The first inmate to die on Wednesday was a man between the ages of 65 and 75 who died during the day. The second inmate was between the ages of 50 and 60 and died in the evening. The prison is in Pendleton, Oregon.